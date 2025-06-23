Shloka Mehta's enthusiastic cheers light up husband Akash Ambani's padel match. Watch

Shloka Mehta lit up husband Akash Ambani’s padel match with her lively cheers and enthusiastic support, in a video that has been winning hearts on social media. The clip shows Akash Ambani locked in an intense rally on the court as his wife Shloka Mehta watches with keen focus. (Instagram/ambani_update)

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the Ambani family's badi bahu sitting among a group of spectators, clapping and cheering as Akash Ambani plays an intense match. Dressed in a black athleisure outfit and seated on her knees, she’s seen pumping her fists in the air and shouting words of encouragement, completely engrossed in the game.

The camera pans to Akash Ambani, locked in an intense rally on the court, as his wife watches with keen focus. When he scores a point, Shloka Mehta erupts in more celebratory cheers. The video has quickly gained attention online, with many praising the couple’s chemistry and energy.

Watch the clip here:

This isn’t the first time the couple has shown off their sporty side. Just last month, Akash and Shloka were spotted participating in a fiery padel match with friends.

Outside the court, the couple also made headlines recently when they attended a friend's wedding alongside Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The two were seen singing, dancing and celebrating together, with many social media users praising their visible chemistry and close bond.

The duo took part in games and even sang together and danced during one of the wedding functions.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in 2019 after years of friendship. The couple is the parents of two children, Prithvi and Veda. While Akash Ambani currently serves as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), Shloka Mehta is actively involved in several philanthropic initiatives.

(Also read: Shloka Mehta’s fiery Padel match: Ambani bahu puts her game face on as she plays with Akash, friends)