Shocking video shows black panther dragging dog away in Coonoor. Watch
A shocking video showing a black panther attacking and taking a dog away has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip of the incident shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen took place in Emagundu colony, Coonoor.
“Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey,” reads a part of the caption by Ramen. The video is a CCTV footage that shows the panther slowly walking towards the dog and dragging it away from the frame.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and several comments. People were shocked to see the video. Some were concerned about the panther’s whereabouts.
What do you think of this clip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shocking video shows black panther dragging dog away in Coonoor. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel Prize organisation shares clip of women who have changed the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this social worker from Indore who rehabilitates elderly people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat’s spa day with human gets interrupted, it reacts in a hilarious way. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American chef cooks Indian dishes for son-in-law’s birthday, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoys hike sitting on best buddy dog’s back. Watch absolutely adorable clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa posts pic of majestic galaxy discovered in 1876, shares interesting facts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing from New Jersey for four years found at Pittsburgh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds entire apartment behind bathroom mirror. Post may make you gasp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man adopts macaw at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycling for humanity: Manipur man cycles to raise funds for people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this visually impaired music teacher from Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox