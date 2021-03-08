Shocking video shows black panther dragging dog away in Coonoor. Watch

A shocking video showing a black panther attacking and taking a dog away has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip of the incident shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen took place in Emagundu colony, Coonoor.

“Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey,” reads a part of the caption by Ramen. The video is a CCTV footage that shows the panther slowly walking towards the dog and dragging it away from the frame.

Take a look at the video:

They may be Black, that doesn't make them any different. They are still leopards.

Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey.pic.twitter.com/wpA5UVWcjM — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 3, 2021

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 25,500 views and several comments. People were shocked to see the video. Some were concerned about the panther’s whereabouts.

Scary! There must be bigger reason for panther having to hunt in inhabited areas. Reduced forests? Humans encroaching on forest lands? — My 🧬 is ॐ🇮🇳 (@_Dristikone_) March 3, 2021

just as lethal to humans! — haryanvi (@haryanv36531768) March 3, 2021

Poor Dog but that's nature . — Suryakant Mishra (@Suryaka16223927) March 3, 2021

What do you think of this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON