Shocking video shows New York influencer punched by stranger who 'threatened to slit throat'

A New York influencer shared a shocking CCTV video of herself getting punched in the head by a stranger as she walked down a street. Taking to Instagram, online coach Kindra Hall shared the horrifying video, which showed her being knocked to the ground after being hit by a man. The video showed her walking down an Upper East Side sidewalk when a man going in the opposite direction suddenly hits her.(Instagram/kindrahall)

The video showed her walking down an Upper East Side sidewalk when a man going in the opposite direction suddenly hits her in the head. The sudden attack made her lose her balance, and she was seen tumbling back, dropping her phone.

Shocked by the attack, Hall got back up and filmed the man who attacked her as he walked away from the scene. In her video, the man can be heard asking her to follow him and then talking about slitting her throat.

Take a look at the clip here:

Hall claimed the police took over half an hour to arrive and were reluctant to help her track the man down.

“Even after showing the video with the guy shouting threats, [NYPD] acted like it wasn’t a big deal. I remember saying, ‘So since I’m not bleeding, a punch to the head is ok?!’” she wrote in the caption.

Hall recounted that after she mentioned having a headache from the assault, officers finally agreed to check the address the man had shouted, but insisted she accompany them. She expressed frustration that they required her presence despite already having video evidence clearly showing the suspect.

“I’m grateful it was me and not someone who couldn’t take the hit or the fall. I’m hopeful the man gets the help and services he needs. And I’m heartbroken and furious that this is how it is — so much apathy," she wrote.

