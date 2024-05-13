Signboard in Bengaluru goes viral for all the wrong reasons, people say ‘not issued in the interest of public safety’

Every now and then, there are certain board signs that tickle our funny bones. And now, a board just like that has left people in stitches. It's a classic case of how a design by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went hilariously wrong when they put up a sign that said "follow someone home". Snapshot of the signboard in Bengaluru.

A picture of this board was shared on X by the user @mollyyyy04. As she shared the post, the caption read, "Not sure they are getting the right message across."

The image shows the full text, which reads, "Follow traffic rules; someone is waiting at home for you." However, due to the poster design, it reads like "follow someone home". (Also Read: 'Need of the hour': Signboard in Bengaluru cautions people against ‘smartphone zombies’)

Take a look at the poster here:

This post was shared on May 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than 90,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has close to 4,000 likes. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Things get interesting when someone looks at the sign and starts singing 'Every breath you take' by 'The Police'".

A second added, "Damn! The straightforward meaning might get someone on the wrong side of law. That's one scenario when one needs to 'read between the lines' to extract the real meaning."

"This happens when you put a designer at the place of a marketer," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "Dayum that's the outcome of not double checking or thinking it through. Creates an unexpected irony."

A fifth shared, "This is what happens when someone tries too hard."

A sixth said, "Definitely not issued in the interest of public safety."