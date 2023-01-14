Sikh bus driver from UK creates viral song about his work, netizens love it

We have often heard people ranting about their jobs. However, many also take pride in the work they do. Just like this Sikh bus driver from UK's West Bromwich who has created a viral song talking about his work and his colleagues.

In the four-minute song, Ranjit Singh can be heard singing about driving buses. He says that Sikhs and people from other faith drive the buses together. He also mentions that all of them are friends who give moral support to each other. The song also talks about how each bus driver follows health and safety precautions before starting the day.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared a few months ago. Since being uploaded on YouTube by Tez Records, it has been viewed 10,000 times and has several comments. Many people said that they enjoyed watching the video.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in YouTube comments added, "Proud to be a bus drivers daughter ️ His hard work made sure I had every opportunity in the world. Thank you Dad!" A second person added, "Such a humble human...May the Almighty God guide him to succes in this world and in the hereafter. Amen." The spirit of Sikhism is amazing, reminds me of my days being a sikh in a racing stable spreading my smile!," said a third.