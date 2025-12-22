Singapore cab driver says Indian passengers vomited in car, made him clean up

A Singapore cab driver has accused two Indian passengers of vomiting inside his car and forcing him to clean up their mess. The driver posted details of the incident — and a picture of the mess he was forced to clean — in a Facebook post yesterday. The cab driver slammed the passengers for their unruly behaviour (Pexels/Representational Image)

Passengers vomit in cab

The driver, Loo Sam, said in his Facebook post that two Indian men booked his cab on December 21. He claimed that they were intoxicated.

“These 2 Indian passengers were intoxicated and vomited in the rear seat of the taxi,” wrote the Singaporean cab driver, sharing photos of the two passengers.

Sam claimed that the passengers not only refused to compensate him for the cleaning of the car but also verbally abused him. “They refused to compensate for the cleaning of the vomited mess in the rear of the car and only willingly to pay $10.00 and verbally abused me as a beggar,” he said in his post.

“Swallowed my pride”

Loo Sam said that his pride did not allow him to accept the S$10 being offered to him as compensation.

“I swallowed my pride and did not accept the $10 compensation especially being called a beggar,” he wrote.

He slammed the Indian passengers for the way they spoke to him and for forcing him to clean up the “enormously awful” mess they made.

“It was a shame of their actions bullying a taxi driver, referring to myself working through the night making meagre money for the children studies expenses and food for the family,” he said. “Their inconsiderate actions has resulted my loss of income for the family which I can’t continued in fetching the next customers.”

Sam’s daughter told news outlet Mothership that her father drives a cab to support his children’s education.

The driver said that the Indian passengers' actions left his cab smelling like “undigested curry and alcohol”. It also resulted in a loss of income as he had to clean up the mess before he could ferry other passengers.