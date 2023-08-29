Single dad attends Mother’s Day celebration at daughter’s school in dress

A story about a dad going the extra mile to surprise his daughter has tugged at the hearts of netizens. He dressed up in a dress and wig while attending a programme at her school. The image shows the dress-wearing dad with his daughter. (Facebook/Prachya Deebu)

Prachya Deebu, the 48-year-old man also took to Facebook to share a picture of himself with his daughter while attending the mother's day celebrations at her school. In Thailand, unlike May 12, this day is celebrated on August 12 each year. On this day or a day prior to it, various schools across the country organise programmes where students show their love and respect for their mothers.

For the Mother's Day celebrations at his daughter's school, Deebu put on a white and black chequered dress. He is also seen sporting a long-haired wig. The picture also shows his 15-year-old daughter, Nattawadee Kornjan, sitting in front of him with a wide smile on her face.

"Even though I am a single father and her stepfather, I always tell Cream that she is my daughter, and I love her like my own biological child," reports Mashable Asia, quoting a local outlet. Deebu adopted Kornjan, whom he affectionately calls Cream, when she was a kid. "I will do my best as both father and mother in order to take care of my girl,” Deebu also said while talking more about his relationship with his daughter.

Take a look at this sweet picture of the dad and his daughter:

The post was shared on August 11, the post has left people amazed. Till now, it has received close to 14,000 reactions and counting. Additionally, it has been re-shared nearly 1,500 times.

Many people took to the comments section to share their reactions. “Believe me, your child loves you as much as you love your child,” reads a comment when translated from Thai. “Very cute,” posted another. Several others echoed the same emoticon and called the man’s getsure “adorable”. A third added, “A father’s heart is so big.” A fourth added, “Awesome. I bow my head.” A fifth wrote, “Dad is so cool.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON