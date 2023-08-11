Dad takes on daughter's challenge, wears a pink tutu to watch Barbie

A dad’s humorous reaction to his daughter challenging him to wear something pink while going to watch the film Barbie has left people chuckling. Shared on Facebook, a series of pictures shows how the dad turned the tables on his daughter and rocked not just any pink dress but a tutu of that hue. (Also Read: Meet the woman with the world's largest Barbie doll collection) A father wore a pink-coloured tutu to watch Barbie with his daughter.(Facebook/@Eleazar Rodriguez Hernandez)

Eleazar Rodriguez Hernandez took to Facebook to share his pictures and the reason behind his outfit. Originally posted in Spanish, his caption, when translated to English, reads, “My daughter said daddy take me to the premiere of Barbie but you wear something pink or are you ashamed. I think the one who's going to be embarrassed will be her. #barbiegirl”.

Take a look at these pictures that shows Hernandez in a pink tutu:

The post was shared on July 20, just a day before the film Barbie was released worldwide. The pictures of the dad are currently going viral after being reshared by several people across various social media platforms.

Most people took to the comments section of the Facebook post and shared their reactions in Spanish. Translated to English, the comments are about praising the dad for his sense of humour and being a “loving” father.

How did people react to this dad’s Barbie-related post?

“God bless you for being a good father,” posted a Facebook user. “It's genuine love for your daughter no matter what,” shared another. “I want to be like you when I grow up,” added a third. “That's how it's done! Colour or clothes don’t define anyone,” joined a fourth. “My respects to that father. That means he loves his daughter very much,” wrote a fourth.