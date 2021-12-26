Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani gets engaged, she shares beautiful pics of proposal

Smriti Irani often shares various kinds of posts on her Instagram page. In her recent share, she posted about her daughter Shanelle Irani getting engaged. She also shared a few images of the proposal.

The union minister also showcased her usual witty self in the caption she posted along with the pictures. “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla [Arjun Bhalla] welcome to our mad cap family … bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse... me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani [Shanelle Irani ],” she wrote. She also added the hashtag #newbeginnings.

Her share is complete with two images. One of them shows Arjun Balla on his knees proposing to Shanelle Irani. The other picture showcases the happy couple.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 56,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered comments from many, including one from Smriti Irani’s BFF Ekta Kapoor. “You prayed so hard for this, sooo happieeeee,” she wrote along with a few heart emoticons.

“Congrats and all the best!” expressed an Instagram user. “Heartiest Congratulations,” shared another. “What amazing news on this special day,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?