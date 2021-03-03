Smriti Irani’s fun take on ‘Tauda kutta Tommy’ trend with pet dog may make you laugh
Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for sharing posts on her Instagram profile that are laced with wit and humour. Her recent post about her pet dog is no different. The share has gathered much love from netizens and may make you chuckle too.
“When sadda kutta is not ‘Tommy’ but Sheru,” reads the fun caption alongside a picture of Irani with her pet dog Sheru. The caption is a hilarious twist on a line said by Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13 which was later turned into into a peppy track by Yashraj Mukhate.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on March 2, the post has garnered over 66,700 likes and several comments. While some expressed their appreciation for Irani’s sense of humour, others showered their love for the adorable Sheru.
“Such a beauty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sheru is adorable. Love the picture,” commented another. “Hilarious caption and adorable dog. So cute,” said a third.
What do you think of this post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in Sudan enjoy movies in drive-in cinema. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: PM Modi lauds rise in big cat population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s hilarious caption for pic with pet dog leaves netizens in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cockatoo’s happy dance with human on country music is all you need to see today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Her husband passed away unexpectedly, her student warmed her heart with this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen shares cute clip of son watching Tom and Jerry movie. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor tweets this after video on speaking English like him goes viral
- The 35-seconds-long clip featuring Chaudhry himself shows three steps to speak fluent English like Shashi Tharoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Doggo displays perfect skills to become a spy in obstacle challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fossils of Titanosaur, oldest member of dinosaur group, unearthed in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Angelina Jolie auctions off Winston Churchill painting for $11.5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This swift flowing river of lava may terrify and amaze you at the same time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox