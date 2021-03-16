Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile

“20 years of friendship, adventures galore,” says Union Minster Smriti Irani in a recent post on Instagram. The share is a special one that celebrates Irani and her husband Zubin Irani’s 20th anniversary. The heartwarming words shared along with a montage of some wonderful moments shared by the couple and their family has left many on Instagram smiling.

In the post shared a few hours ago, Irani wrote the sweetest things about her husband and the bond they share. “I am admittedly not the easiest person to be with .. not a regular housewife or a homebody, always running to chase my dreams while you made sure sanity prevailed in the chaos that ensued ... can I say thank you enough I guess not .. coz dosti mein no sorry no thank you ...” she wrote.

“That’s what our 20 years have been about .. about me being cheesy & filmy and you being a class apart , about me being cantankerous & you being an ocean of calm.. about me being a bathroom singer & you dancing with absolute abandon & joy .. here’s to the opposites that mercifully stayed attracted to each other for 2 decades,” she added, ending the post by wishing her husband a happy 20th anniversary.

Read her entire post and watch the heartwarming clip shared along with it below:

Since being shared, the post has collected several comments along with 14,000 likes. While many congratulated the couple for their special day, others wrote about how they loved the share.

“So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved it,” added another.

Many posted heart emojis to share their reactions.

