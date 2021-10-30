Smriti Irani’s post on her friends will make you want to hang out with yours

Friendship is a beautiful relationship. Friends are those that people cherish forever. Highlighting that beautiful bond of love, Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram to share a sweet post. She also posted an image with her three friends who have “brought love, laughter and adventure” to her life.

She shared the post a day ago and wrote that it is a Friday feeling “when you meet friends who have been on your ‘let’s meet radar’ for a long time.” She then added “these 3 women have brought love, laughter and adventure to my life, the belief that some souls are meant to connect no matter what your age or your disposition.” She also tagged her friends Smriti Srivastav Bhargava, Sharvani Pandit, and Prerna Sodhi.

“Some of us have greyed with age and experience, one of us bubbles over with youthful exuberance. All of us have bonded over a promise that we will live life to its full potential no matter what the hindrances. Here’s to people who want to partner with you as you explore your full potential. They give you wings, help you fly and keep your rooted as you touch the sky,” she further added in the post’s caption. Her share is complete with the hashtag #girlgang.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Her friends too reacted to her post.

Sharvani Pandit wrote, “To many such adventures full of love and laughter, fun and joy.” Prerna Sodhi shared, “You make all our lives special. And yes to so many more of these.”

There were many Instagram users who shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Smriti Irani?