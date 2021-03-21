IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Smriti Irani’s witty Sunday post with ‘Gyan from Google baba’ wins people
Smriti Irani shared her picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani shared her picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s witty Sunday post with ‘Gyan from Google baba’ wins people

Taking to Instagram, union minister Smriti Irani shared the post with the hashtag #happysunday.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:51 PM IST

She’s the Queen of Instagram - there, we said it. From taking on Monday blues to sharing viral videos with witty captions, her humorous posts never fail to tickle people’s funny bone. Her recent share is yet another example of her incredible sense of humour.

Taking to the gram, Irani shared a post with the hashtag #happysunday. She also shared a smiling image of herself along with the post. What has, however, sparked laughter is the caption she shared alongside the post.

“Keep smiling & one day life will get tired of upsetting you ... gyan from Google baba,” she posted.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted about two hours ago, her share received more than 34,000 likes, including a heart from actor Anupam Kher. The post has also received tons of comments. There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

“Loads of love... You exude positivity,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha, so true,” agreed another. “Google is right!” expressed a third. “You are so cool,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s Sunday special post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
smriti irani instagram

Related Stories

Union minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share this picture.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share this picture.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Smriti Irani's post prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The image is from the 'birthday celebration' of the road.(Facebook/Natalie Naquin Harvey)
The image is from the 'birthday celebration' of the road.(Facebook/Natalie Naquin Harvey)
trending

Woman throws ‘birthday party’ for road, bakes a special cake too. Here’s why

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Natalie Naquin Harvey, a resident of Lakeview in New Orleans, Louisiana, took to Facebook to share pictures of the celebration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the perpetrator in question.(Facebook/Neil Traynor)
The image shows the perpetrator in question.(Facebook/Neil Traynor)
trending

Seagull walks into a store, steals a packet of snack. Video amuses people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
There is a chance that the video will make you wonder how long the bird has been doing this.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Located about 5,000 light-years away, the image shows a nebula called Abell 78.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Located about 5,000 light-years away, the image shows a nebula called Abell 78.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Galaxy to nebula: Incredible pics of the universe will win your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:22 AM IST
The amazing images may prompt you to say "Wow", repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a dog named Carlito.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
The image shows a dog named Carlito.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
trending

Dog sits in pool amid rainfall, video gets over 2 million views. Seen it yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the three friends.(Facebook/@humansofbombay)
The image shows the three friends.(Facebook/@humansofbombay)
trending

Tale of friends of over 40 years taking an impromptu trip together wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:33 AM IST
“Beautiful journey! That's how life should be… Totally unplanned and unplugged,” wrote a Facebook user while reacting to the story shared on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The wholesome videos have now won people over.(Screengrab)
The wholesome videos have now won people over.(Screengrab)
trending

Man gives water to thirsty squirrel, later pets it. Watch sweet videos

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:37 PM IST
People shared all sorts of love-filled comments while reacting to the wholesome videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows special special aircraft livery for Sonu Sood by SpiceJet.(Twitter/@SonuSood)
The image shows special special aircraft livery for Sonu Sood by SpiceJet.(Twitter/@SonuSood)
trending

SpiceJet honours Sonu Sood with special aircraft livery, actor responds

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:08 PM IST
“The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more,” reads a part of the post tweeted by SpiceJet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the huge chair.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image shows the huge chair.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
trending

Man creates world’s largest rocking chair. Watch incredible video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:53 PM IST
“Wowww…” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There is a possibility that the video will make you say "Aww", repeatedly.(Screengrab)
There is a possibility that the video will make you say "Aww", repeatedly.(Screengrab)
trending

Pets vs wind: Video capturing antics of pets is too cute to handle

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The video showcases antics of super sweet pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Sparrow Day: The image shows nest boxes for the birds.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
World Sparrow Day: The image shows nest boxes for the birds.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
trending

World Sparrow Day: Varanasi-based NGO distributes nest boxes and millet

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:55 PM IST
"The main aim of our foundation is to work for sparrow conservation," said Navneet Kumar Pandey, President of NGO Vyagra Foundation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tigers were native to this region but vanished in 1940 (representational image)(PTI)
Tigers were native to this region but vanished in 1940 (representational image)(PTI)
trending

In a first since 1940, Tiger seen in Maharashtra’s Guatala Autramghat sanctuary

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Tiger seen in Guatala Autramghat sanctuary, a first after 1940
READ FULL STORY
Close
The split image shows a balloon being popped using a playing card.(Screengrab)
The split image shows a balloon being popped using a playing card.(Screengrab)
trending

Video of people performing different tricks will leave you stunned

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST
There is a possibility that the video will make you say "Wow", repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows X Æ A-Xii, son of singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.(Instagram/@grimes)
The image shows X Æ A-Xii, son of singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.(Instagram/@grimes)
trending

Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:49 PM IST
“Lil x is so smart like his mom and dad,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows adorable panda cub Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows adorable panda cub Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

Spend a minute to watch this panda ‘exploring new sites’. You won’t regret it

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The life reconstruction of the unusual shark Aquilolamna milarcae, which lived during the Cretaceous Period at the same time as the dinosaurs.(via REUTERS)
The life reconstruction of the unusual shark Aquilolamna milarcae, which lived during the Cretaceous Period at the same time as the dinosaurs.(via REUTERS)
trending

Scientists find fossil of ‘bizarre’ ancient shark with lengthy wing-like fins

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Scientists announced the discovery of a nearly complete fossil of the shark called Aquilolamna milarcae that lived during the Cretaceous Period at a time when dinosaurs ruled the land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP