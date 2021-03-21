Smriti Irani’s witty Sunday post with ‘Gyan from Google baba’ wins people

She’s the Queen of Instagram - there, we said it. From taking on Monday blues to sharing viral videos with witty captions, her humorous posts never fail to tickle people’s funny bone. Her recent share is yet another example of her incredible sense of humour.

Taking to the gram, Irani shared a post with the hashtag #happysunday. She also shared a smiling image of herself along with the post. What has, however, sparked laughter is the caption she shared alongside the post.

“Keep smiling & one day life will get tired of upsetting you ... gyan from Google baba,” she posted.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted about two hours ago, her share received more than 34,000 likes, including a heart from actor Anupam Kher. The post has also received tons of comments. There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

“Loads of love... You exude positivity,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha, so true,” agreed another. “Google is right!” expressed a third. “You are so cool,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s Sunday special post?

