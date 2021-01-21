Smriti Irani shares throwback pic, Twinkle Khanna reacts with this emoji

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram to share a throwback image of herself with daughter Zoish Irani. The adorable pic from Zoish's childhood has now won people over. The post has also attracted tons of reactions from people, among them is Twinkle Khanna.

“Throwback to my girl’s first day at school as she now preps for her 12th standard board exam. Here is looking at you @zoish_irani, love you with all my heart,” Irani wrote while sharing the image. In the next few lines, she also added a note for the parents of the students who are preparing for the boards.

“To all the parents anxious to see their kids do well, it’s been a tough scholastic year. But you & your children have weathered the storm, embraced new frontiers of learning and we are faithful that our children will sail through. As pre boards have begun for many, my best wishes and blessings to all the kids,” she added.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 44,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared a heart emoji to react to the post. Irani, in reply, also shared the same.

The image shows Insta conversation between Smriti Irani and Twinkle Khanna(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Other celebrities too shared their reactions to the post. Just like Gul Panag who wrote “Oh my God,” along with a few heart emojis.

“My son is also appearing for 12th boards this year. Your positive and encouraging words helped me feel confident. Thanks so much Smritiji. Good wishes to your daughter,” wrote an Instagram user. “Precious,” expressed another.

