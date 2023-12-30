close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Smriti Irani shares video of Tom Cruise performing death-defying stunt repeatedly in ‘pursuit of perfection’

Smriti Irani shares video of Tom Cruise performing death-defying stunt repeatedly in ‘pursuit of perfection’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 30, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Smriti Irani shared an old video that captures a stunt Tom Cruise performed a year ago. It is, till now, the most dangerous stunt of his career.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a stunt video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. The video shows how the actor rode a motorcycle off a cliff multiple times. The union minister shared this old video with an interesting caption.

Smriti Irani shared a video that shows Tom Cruise performing a stunt for the Mission: Impossible film series.
Smriti Irani shared a video that shows Tom Cruise performing a stunt for the Mission: Impossible film series.

“When you take pursuit of perfection to a new ‘height’,” Smriti Irani wrote. The video is of a stunt that Tom Cruise performed last year for the Mission: Impossible film series. The actor, known for performing his own stunts, took about a year to prepare for what was later regarded as the most dangerous stunt of his career till now.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: 'Older and wiser': Smriti Irani shares her 25 year old ad on menstrual hygiene. Watch

In the video, Cruise rides his motorcycle on a long ramp, which leads to a cliff. Once he reaches the end, he jumps off the cliff and lets go of the motorcycle. The clip also captures the reaction of the film crew as they wait anxiously for the actor to open his parachute. Once they see him safely descending, they start cheering. What is amazing about this stunt is that the actor goes on to do the stunt five more times to get the perfect shot for the film.

Take a look at the video shared by Smriti Irani:

The video was shared about three hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to five lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 28,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Also Read: Smriti Irani meets PM Modi with her dad, says it feels like…

What did Instagram users say about Smriti Irani’s post?

“That is why he is Tom Cruise. Our evergreen Maverick,” posted an Instagram user. “I'm amazed with his guts and so much dedication. He is Tom Cruise for a reason,” added another. “Absolutely, he constantly pushes the boundaries.. and risks his life in pursuit of the perfect shot - to entertain us,” joined a third. “Wow, 6 times. Wouldn’t have dared a single attempt. Hope the underlying message will spur the spirits, and you being my biggest inspiration, it will help,” wrote a fourth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out