Smriti Irani shares video of Tom Cruise performing death-defying stunt repeatedly in ‘pursuit of perfection’

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a stunt video featuring Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. The video shows how the actor rode a motorcycle off a cliff multiple times. The union minister shared this old video with an interesting caption. Smriti Irani shared a video that shows Tom Cruise performing a stunt for the Mission: Impossible film series.

“When you take pursuit of perfection to a new ‘height’,” Smriti Irani wrote. The video is of a stunt that Tom Cruise performed last year for the Mission: Impossible film series. The actor, known for performing his own stunts, took about a year to prepare for what was later regarded as the most dangerous stunt of his career till now.

In the video, Cruise rides his motorcycle on a long ramp, which leads to a cliff. Once he reaches the end, he jumps off the cliff and lets go of the motorcycle. The clip also captures the reaction of the film crew as they wait anxiously for the actor to open his parachute. Once they see him safely descending, they start cheering. What is amazing about this stunt is that the actor goes on to do the stunt five more times to get the perfect shot for the film.

Take a look at the video shared by Smriti Irani:

The video was shared about three hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to five lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 28,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about Smriti Irani’s post?

“That is why he is Tom Cruise. Our evergreen Maverick,” posted an Instagram user. “I'm amazed with his guts and so much dedication. He is Tom Cruise for a reason,” added another. “Absolutely, he constantly pushes the boundaries.. and risks his life in pursuit of the perfect shot - to entertain us,” joined a third. “Wow, 6 times. Wouldn’t have dared a single attempt. Hope the underlying message will spur the spirits, and you being my biggest inspiration, it will help,” wrote a fourth.