The image shows the snake crossing the road.(Twitter/@MangaloreCity)
Snake tries to cross busy Karnataka street, brings traffic to a halt. Rescued later

Cars and motorcycles can be seen standing at a considerable distance to let the snake pass by safely.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Traffic on a busy road in Karnataka was stopped for about 30 minutes by an unusual being and it has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The abrupt halt in the traffic was caused by a snake trying to cross the road. The video of the incident that took place at Kalsanka junction in Udupi was shared on Twitter and may leave you surprised too.

The clip opens to a shot of the snake trying the cross the road. Cars and motorcycles can be seen standing at a considerable distance to let the snake pass by safely.

“Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 mins at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road. Vertical traffic light. Traffic Police stopped the motorists, who waited patiently as the cobra moved slowly across the hot road surface,” reads the caption.

The post also adds that the snake was rescued and taken for treatment.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on February 12, the clip has garnered over 40,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some lauded the traffic police personnel present at the spot, others expressed how scared the snake may have been in the middle of that commotion.


What do you think of this incident?

