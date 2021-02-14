Snake tries to cross busy Karnataka street, brings traffic to a halt. Rescued later
Traffic on a busy road in Karnataka was stopped for about 30 minutes by an unusual being and it has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The abrupt halt in the traffic was caused by a snake trying to cross the road. The video of the incident that took place at Kalsanka junction in Udupi was shared on Twitter and may leave you surprised too.
The clip opens to a shot of the snake trying the cross the road. Cars and motorcycles can be seen standing at a considerable distance to let the snake pass by safely.
“Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 mins at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road. Vertical traffic light. Traffic Police stopped the motorists, who waited patiently as the cobra moved slowly across the hot road surface,” reads the caption.
The post also adds that the snake was rescued and taken for treatment.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on February 12, the clip has garnered over 40,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some lauded the traffic police personnel present at the spot, others expressed how scared the snake may have been in the middle of that commotion.
What do you think of this incident?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snake crosses busy Karnataka street, brings traffic to a halt. Rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police’s message of caution receives applause
- “All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to choose career as a power-lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nashik farmer cultivates high-nutrient, purple and yellow cauliflower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visitor throng 7th International Radio fair in Bhubaneswar to see antique radios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Gujarat man to donate kidney to wife as token of love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter joins the 'pawri' as Yashraj Mukhate's mashup track goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day 2021: Zoo shares incredible love story of jaguars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog tries reaching bowl kept on table. Cute video gets over 12 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman with cerebral palsy gets car simulator chair, her reaction wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Sharma shares cute picture with family ahead of Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi thanks boatman for ‘joyful ride’ after rowing boat at Prayagraj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People skate on frozen surface of historic Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox