Sniffer dog in Nashik Police’s bomb detection squad gets special farewell. Watch
After completing 11 years of service, Spike, a sniffer dog who worked in the bomb detection and disposal squad of Nashik City Police, celebrated his last day on the job. Spike received a special farewell and a video of the event has tugged at people's heartstrings.
The video has been posted on Twitter by ANI. "Spike - a sniffer dog who was a part of bomb detection & disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force, received farewell on 24th Feb after completing 11 yrs of service," says the tweet accompanying the video. "Spike was paraded on bonnet of Police vehicle on the occasion," it says further.
The video shows Spike sitting on a pink mat placed on the bonnet of the car that is decorated with flowers and balloons. The dog also has a garland of flowers around its neck. As the vehicle slowly moves forward, people shower Spike with applause. Watch the video below:
The video has struck a chord with many on Twitter who posted various reactions to the video through their comments.
"Spike could sense his last day at work... Sad but disciplined. Hats-off," posted a Twitter user. "Good boy deserves every bit of happiness," added another. "Thank you for your service spike, we are indebted," shared a third.
