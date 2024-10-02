‘So proud of you darling’: Tina Ambani’s sweet comment on son Anshul’s video

Tina Ambani was a proud mom as son Jai Anshul Ambani introduced his passion project, Jnana Farms, on Instagram. The former actress dropped a sweet comment on Anshul Ambani’s video where he was seen explaining the vision behind the project. Tina Ambani with her younger son, Jai Anshul Ambani(Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)

In the clip, the younger son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani was filmed explaining the ethos and philosophy of Jnana Farms. “The idea here was to kind of refer back to ancient techniques to understand what it really takes to grow good quality produce,” said Anshul Ambani.

At Jnana Farms, a team works together to revive ancient farming practices and unite diverse agricultural traditions in one piece of land. A variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices are grown at Jnana Farms.

“We aim to take farming practices that are from all over the world and from many different farming techniques, and try to take the best of all of them, whether it’s natural farming or permaculture or biodynamic farming,” the 28-year-old behind Jnana Farms explained.

Tina Ambani’s comment

“So proud of you my darling Anshi,” Tina Ambani wrote in the comments section of the Instagram video shared by the Jnana Farms account.

Tina and Anil Ambani have two children - Anmol and Anshul. In early September, Tina Ambani had shared an Instagram post for her younger son as he launched his farming initiative.

“Anshi … Just when I think you can’t surprise me any more, you go ahead and develop something as inspiring as Jnana Farms! Couldn’t be more proud of what you have achieved, your single-minded dedication to your beliefs and your magic touch, your rootedness to Mother Earth. From fresh and vibrant produce to your favorite fungi, your passion for food and diverse palate have enriched ours!” she wrote.

According to Seniors Today, Anmol, Anshul and Khrisha are all involved in the Jnanganj project which envisions a ‘New Earth’ based on principles of kindness and harmony.

“Witnessing the degradation of society, culture, health and wellbeing of all living beings and the planet, we feel compelled to develop, design and support solutions to the complex problems that we are facing – on an emotional, psychological, physical, metaphysical and spiritual level,” they say.