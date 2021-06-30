Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

World Social Media is celebrated every year on June 30. This day is to highlight how social media has turned into an important source of communication for people. From staying in touch with your loved ones to staying updated about important events, social media plays an important role in the modern era. Many have now taken to social media to share special posts to celebrate this day, including Kerala Tourism.

Taking to Twitter, the department shared four amazing pictures from the different corners of the state. The images will leave you in awe.

“It’s #SocialMediaDay and we’d love to get your feedback. Posted below are photos from four popular destinations. Let us know in the comments below which photo inspires you to pack your bag and travel, once restrictions are relaxed. #keralatourism,” they wrote while sharing the pictures.

Take a look at the post:

It’s #SocialMediaDay and we’d love to get your feedback. Posted below are photos from four popular destinations. Let us know in the comments below which photo inspires you to pack your bag and travel, once restrictions are relaxed. #keralatourism pic.twitter.com/eWBjftEeC4 — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) June 30, 2021

Since being shared by Kerala Tourism a little over two hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 350 likes. It has also received comments from people.

“In fact, all 4 are very tempting. Varkala looks very inviting as I have not been there as yet. Munroe Island is next. You are tempting a lot when the movement is restricted,” wrote a Twitter user. “All four and any time, any place in Kerala sound great,” shared another. “Wayanad, always! It's my favourite place in our land to visit,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Kerala Tourism’s Social Media Day 2021 post?