The image shows the medical team walking down the aisle toward the aircraft to Delhi.(Twitter/@vijayshekhar)
‘Soldiers going to war front’: Airline staff applaud Karnataka medical team en route to Delhi to help fight Covid crisis

The video shows the airline staff clapping as the medical team from Mangalore walks towards the aircraft to Delhi.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:23 PM IST

sIn a recent video shared on Twitter, a medical team from Mangalore can be seen travelling to Delhi to help fight the rising Covid situation. The clip shared by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was shot at Mangalore airport and has now gathered much appreciation from netizens.

“Nursing team from Mangalore and manipal on the way to Delhi to help different hospital. Honoured by Indigo @ Mangalore Airport,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows the airline staff clapping as the medical team walks towards the aircraft to Delhi.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on May 4, the clip has already garnered over two lakh views and still counting. People lauded the wholesome clip and showered the comments section with good wishes for the team.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Topics
covid-19 in india mangalore delhi covid + 1 more
