‘Soldiers going to war front’: Airline staff applaud Karnataka medical team en route to Delhi to help fight Covid crisis

sIn a recent video shared on Twitter, a medical team from Mangalore can be seen travelling to Delhi to help fight the rising Covid situation. The clip shared by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was shot at Mangalore airport and has now gathered much appreciation from netizens.

“Nursing team from Mangalore and manipal on the way to Delhi to help different hospital. Honoured by Indigo @ Mangalore Airport,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows the airline staff clapping as the medical team walks towards the aircraft to Delhi.

Take a look at the share:

Nursing team from Mangalore and manipal on the way to Delhi to help different hospital. Honoured by Indigo @ Mangalore Airport.



(Src: @rohithbhat ) 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QraeIXgK0m — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 4, 2021

Shared on May 4, the clip has already garnered over two lakh views and still counting. People lauded the wholesome clip and showered the comments section with good wishes for the team.

Proud of my fellow Mangaloreans (including my six family members who are doctors) for working day and night to save the lives of our beloved people who are gasping for life! — calmali camotim. (@agnesian06) May 5, 2021

it's a simple clip but don't know why I'm getting a goosebumps. Bravo !! the whitecoat army. ✌❤ — Shankar (@Recycle_been) May 5, 2021

Real heros, salute — Suchita (@suchita_realme) May 5, 2021

Its no less than walking into a battlefield.. Hats off to these warriors! — Sriram (@rammsays) May 5, 2021

Felt emotional. lump in the throat. no less than our soldiers leaving their homes to go to war front. These are young men and women. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vishwa Hombalamath ವಿಶ್ವ ಹೊಂಬಳಮಠ (@vishwahv) May 5, 2021

