Someone attached a camera to their doggo’s stick, the result is bound to brighten up your Monday

The attraction between a doggo and its stick is always unexplainable. Several videos on the Internet prove how doggos simply light up after retrieving a piece of stick and proudly carry it around to show off. Now, an Instagram user has attached his phone to his pooch’s stick and the results will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared by Dylan Gray, the clip starts with Gray attaching his phone to the stick and giving it to his Doberman. The doggo happily grabs the stick and starts exploring. The camera on the other hand, captures the pooch’s adventures and makes it a delightful clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 16, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and several reactions. While many expressed their delight after watching the video through heart emojis, others couldn’t stop laughing at the wonderful concept of the video and taking a look at the world from the eyes of a happy doggo with a stick.

“This is so cool, definitely made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “She looks so happy! Loved it,” commented another.

“Okay, I need more of this,” requested a third.

Did this happy doggo win your heart too?

