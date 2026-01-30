Son surprises parents in Hyderabad after a year of living abroad, reaction goes viral: ‘Father's unspoken love’

Parents send their children abroad to study, hoping they will build a better future. But the distance can be painful, especially when families are apart for a long time. Prem Jain, a 21-year-old international student, shared the video on Instagram. (@premjainnn/Instagram)

A heartwarming video from Hyderabad has now shown people how special family reunions can be.

The video was shared by Prem Jain, a 21-year-old international student living in Glasgow, Scotland, with the caption, “POV: you surprised your parents after 1 year of staying abroad, and everything finally felt complete.”

Also Read: Grandparents celebrate 3 likes on Instagram video, their innocent reaction is viral Parents' reaction goes viral: In the video, his parents are standing at the entrance of a building, surrounded by people who have closed their eyes. They do not know what is about to happen.

Moments later, their son enters with loud dhol music and starts dancing happily.

As soon as the parents open their eyes, they are shocked to see him. Their faces quickly change from confusion to joy. The father steals the spotlight with his innocent dance the moment he sees his son, before hugging him tightly.

The mother is seen standing in shock, taking a few moments to digest the surprise.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.