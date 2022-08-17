Son taught musical instruments to parents to form a family band. Watch them play

A video of a family playing musical instruments is doing the rounds on social media. And what has surprised the Internet is that the parents, who learnt the instruments from their son during the COVID-induced lockdown, are playing them so well. The video is relaxing to watch and is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

"FAMILY BAND: One year ago Ryan taught his mom Andrea how to play the drums so they could form a band during quarantine. Dad joined a few months later learning the bass guitar and now they form the band @mommas_boy_official out of New Zealand. Before lockdown, neither of his parents had any musical experience," read the caption posted alongside the video.

The video was shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement. The page has over 4.3 million followers on the meta-owned platform looking forward to positive news from across the world. The video opens with a text insert, "I taught both my parents to play instruments." As the video progresses, the family plays and sings a '60s song. The father can be seen playing the bass guitar while the mother is playing the drums. Towards the end, the mother-son duo can be seen playing instruments on the stage.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has raked up more than 2.4 million views and accumulated over 1.2 lakh likes on Instagram. The share has also received several comments. "This is amazing! Mom on the drums is my hero!" posted an individual with heart emoticons. "This is the greatest, go mom and dad!!" wrote another. "Wow, that's really dope!" expressed a third.

An Insta user shared, "Alright! This is one of the coolest stories ever." "Love this! It's never too late to lessen something new and have a blast!" commented another. "So far this is my favorite thing on the Internet for 2022!" wrote a third.