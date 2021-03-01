Sonu Sood tweets about son adopting an abandoned puppy. See pic

If you’re a regular on social media, then you’ve probably come across several posts detailing how actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to those in need during the lockdown. The posts usually leave one feeling happy and inspired. Well, this recent tweet by the actor may also put a smile on your face. In his share, Sood shared the happy news of a new member in his family - a puppy adopted by his son.

“My son decided to adopt this puppy who was all alone on the streets of Alibaug, meet NARUTO,” reads the caption shared by Sood.

The picture included in the post shows him with his son and the little puppy. The post is enough to break all the cuteness barometers out there.

My son decided to adopt this puppy who was all alone on the streets of Alibaug, meet NARUTO🐶 pic.twitter.com/cTrUQHauQy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 28, 2021

Shared on February 28, the post has garnered over 40,300 likes and tons of comments. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the family and wishes for little Naruto. Others simply shared heart emojis and showered their love for the post.

I also adopted an ailing puupy from road in 2013 . Today he is indifferent part of our family 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/VYT4XkT4RT — Sudhir Sinha (@sudhirs0211) February 28, 2021

What a beautiful decision! Thank you for doing it! Lots of love to Naruto!🧡💛 #,adoptnotsjop — Animals and Their Humans Zestreet (@Theirhumans) February 28, 2021

Aapka beta bhi aapki tarah hi sochega na sir👏👏proud of you sir @SonuSood naman hai aapko — Pravin Acharya (@pravinacharyaaa) February 28, 2021

Your son has a golden heart. Teach children to show love and care for animals🐶🐕 — Julia Abdullah (@JuliaAbdullah2) March 1, 2021

Naruto rings a bell! I guess your son loves those books too! fantastic choice to adopt a puppy not buy it! He is learning from Dad🙏 — Harmon S (@HarmonS42823756) February 28, 2021





