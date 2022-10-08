South Korean groom dances to BTS song for Indian bride on their wedding day

There are numerous videos of grooms dancing and surprising their brides. These videos are often wholesome and fun to watch. Adding to the list of them, recently, A South Korean groom surprised his Indian wife by dancing to Dynamite, a song by BTS. In an adorable video uploaded by the_hanna_couple, the bride is standing in a beautiful white gown, and the groom is dancing in front of her. As the groom does his steps, the bride gets excited and grooves with him. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Still pinching myself as I couldn't believe my eyes that my husband can dance so well. Staning my husband so hard here."

This video was uploaded a few days ago, and since then, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has 37,000 likes and several comments. Many people congratulated the couple and were happy about their wedding. One person wrote, "His dance is good! And again, my heartiest congratulations to you. Wish you together love, peace, and care! Stay happy, healthy, and fine!" Another person wrote, "This is so cute. I hope I also get to do this at my wedding." A third person added, "That moment must be really precious." "I am loving this video, sister. You both are just looking awesome and lovely together. May God bless you both with this beauty together forever," added a fourth.

