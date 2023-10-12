South Korean man shows off mehendi he got while in India. Watch

A man from South Korea on his recent visit to India decided to embrace the rich tapestry of the country’s culture by getting a traditional mehendi design on his hand. He also recorded a video of himself getting it done and later shared it on Instagram. His clip of a mehendi-covered hand has left people amused with many saying how it looks "stunning”. The image shows a Korean man who got mehendi design in India. (Instagram/@pyara_jake_kodia)

Instagram user @pyara_jake_kodia, whose bio says he is a "Korean who loves India," posted the video. “It’s so beautiful,” he wrote while sharing the video. The user also has other videos on his page that show him visiting different parts of India.

This particular video which has been gaining traction, shows a local mehendi artist drawing a traditional design on the upper side of his hand. After she finishes drawing the design, @pyara_jake_kodia faces the camera and shows off the intricate patterns of henna adorning his hand.

Take a look at this video of the South Korean man getting mehendi:

The video was shared about three days ago. Since then, it has collected close to two million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this mehendi video?

“Now you are not a Korean, you are an Indian,” commented an Instagram user. “But that’s looking good on your hand! Show the result,” added another, urging the user to show how the design looks after the mehendi dries. “You look adorable and that henna looks so pretty on you,” joined a third. “I have the same design on my left hand, right now,” expressed a fourth.

A few told @pyara_jake_kodia that only females can wear mehndi. However, others refuted those replies by saying that anyone can wear mehendi. Just like this individual who wrote, “Don't listen to the stupid comments. Anyone can wear it, my family's males wear it all the time during festivals or pooja.”

