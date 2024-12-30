Sparks rain down on Gurgaon highway during construction work: 'Perfect recipe for disaster'

A viral video showcasing dangerous construction practices on the National Highway-8 (NH-8) in Gurgaon has ignited a heated debate online, with many users describing it as a “perfect recipe for disaster.” The undated footage reveals shocking lapses in safety protocols during ongoing work. A viral video showed sparks from NH-8 construction falling on vehicles, sparking safety concerns. (X/@theskindoctor13)

Sparks fly, chaos ensues

In the 36-second video, two men are seen performing welding-related work on a large billboard above the highway. Sparks from their activity rain down directly onto moving vehicles below, including cars, buses, and two-wheelers. Startlingly, there appear to be no traffic diversions, safety barriers, or fire precautions in place.

Watch the clip here:

The clip shows several commuters visibly perplexed, with some halting their vehicles and waiting for the sparks to subside. Despite the clear risks, construction continues unabated. The video, shared on X by a user named "The Skin Doctor," included a caption criticising the situation: "Scenes from NH-8, Gurgaon. No traffic diversion or control, no fire safety precautions, no work zone isolation — a perfect recipe for disaster!"

Police respond, public reacts

The Gurugram Traffic Police took note of the viral post and responded through their official X account. They assured users that proper safety measures, including lane closures, were in place during the construction. However, this statement failed to convince many who had watched the clip.

The video has amassed over 1.2 million views, sparking widespread criticism of the authorities. Comments ranged from disbelief to frustration, with many questioning the lack of accountability.

Netizens speak out

One user commented, “Unbelievable! Where are the basic safety standards? This could lead to a major accident!” Another wrote, “We’re risking lives just to get a billboard up? This is absurd.”

Others expressed outrage at the lack of oversight, with a user noting, “This is criminal negligence. Who will take responsibility if something happens?” A more sarcastic remark read, “We’re setting new benchmarks in safety violations!”