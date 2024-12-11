Menu Explore
'Gurgaon is wild': Woman gets rejected by renter for having a 'serious' boyfriend

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 11, 2024 08:14 PM IST

During a house hunt in Gurgaon, a woman's conversation with a potential flatmate took a strange turn when the renter asked about her boyfriend.

A woman in Gurgaon found herself in an awkward confrontation with a person renting a room when she asked posed questions about her love life. The X user shared a screengrab from a conversation she had with a woman on Facebook group "Flat and flatmates (Gurgaon)".

The X user shared a screengrab from a conversation she had with a woman on Facebook group "Flat and flatmates (Gurgaon)".(Representational)
The X user shared a screengrab from a conversation she had with a woman on Facebook group "Flat and flatmates (Gurgaon)".(Representational)

The post shows the renter asking the woman if she has "a date". Confused about the question, she sought to clarify if she meant to ask the date she would be ready to move into the house. "To move in? I can either shift in the last week of December or the first week of January," she offered.

A ‘serious’ boyfriend

The renter then explained that she wanted to ask if she had a boyfriend. The woman said yes adding that he was also based out of Gurgaon.

The next question appears a little out of place. "A serious one?," the renter asks to which the woman replies yes. In a bizarre response, the renter states that she prefers casual relationships and preferred to have a flatmate who also has the same preference.

Surprised, the user shared the conversation online. "House hunting in Gurgaon is wild," she wrote in the caption while sharing the post which quickly grabbed the attention of many online who were surprised yet amused by the line of questioning.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman rejected during house hunt for being 20, says ‘Karma is a b*tch’)

Social media confused

While the post's comments were mostly filled with laughter emojis, some users tried to offer alternative to the woman. "Haunted houses are far better," read one comment, while another wondered, "Kya kya horha hai duniya mein."

Most of them were left confused by the absurd conversation and said they failed to see how a relationship preference can matter when choosing a person to share a rented accommodation.

(Also read: Outrage over Bengaluru woman’s vegetarian flatmate ad: 'Shouldn’t mind alcohol')

