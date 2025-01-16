Speeding truck loses control in Shimla, crashes into multiple cars in shocking video

A terrifying accident caught on camera has surfaced online, showing a speeding truck losing control on a narrow mountainous road and colliding with four cars before turning on its side. The footage, reportedly recorded in Shimla, shows the chaos that unfolded as observers rushed to help those involved. The truck driver was seen climbing out of the overturned vehicle. (Instagram/@itx_shadu_04)

In the video, shared with the caption “Live accident in Shimla. 1 truck and 4 cars full damaged,” a truck can be seen skidding uncontrollably on a steep, narrow road. It first grazes a Maruti Suzuki Alto, causing minimal damage as the driver is seen stepping out unscathed. However, the situation escalates as the truck hits a second car, dragging it along before overturning. Remarkably, the driver of the second car also manages to escape without injuries.

The most harrowing moment comes as the truck, lying on its side, reveals its driver trapped inside. The video captures the driver climbing out of the vehicle through a window, seemingly unharmed, as concerned bystanders rush to assist.

Onlookers can be seen gathering around the vehicles to assess the damage and check on those involved.

While the video claims the incident took place in Shimla, ht.com has not independently verified the exact location.

Take a look at the video:

Many users took to the comments section to share their concerns, with some comparing the scene to an action sequence from a Fast & Furious movie.

Earlier in October, at least three people were killed in a road accident near Thanpuri village in the Nagrota Bagwan tehsil of Kangra district. The victims were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a bus at 11 pm. A rider died on the spot, while another accompanying him succumbed to injuries while they were being rushed to the hospital, and the third one succumbed to his injuries the next morning at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra.

Several videos have emerged on Instagram capturing cars skidding uncontrollably on the icy, narrow roads of Himachal Pradesh. In one chilling instance, a vehicle slid dangerously close to the edge of a gorge, narrowly escaping a potentially fatal plunge.