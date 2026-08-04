'Spread love': Mumbai students surprise college canteen worker on birthday, internet applauds

A simple birthday celebration at Mumbai's Kelkar College has left social media smiling. Instead of marking the occasion for a classmate, a group of students came together to surprise their canteen worker with a heartfelt birthday celebration.

A birthday surprise that won hearts at Mumbai's Kelkar College. (Instagram/@bhujbal_ajinkya18)

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The wholesome moment has won praise online, with many saying it was a beautiful reminder that kindness does not have to come in grand gestures. The video has also struck a chord with former students, who recalled their own memories of the college canteen.

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The video was shared on Instagram by user Ajinkya Bhujbal. The caption read, "Jaha jaata hun khushiyan baatke aata hun."

In the clip, students at Kelkar College gather around their canteen bhaiya and sing "Happy Birthday" while clapping for him. Caught by surprise, he smiles warmly as the students cheer for him, clearly touched by the unexpected celebration.

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{{^usCountry}} The text on the video reads, “We celebrated the birthday of our canteen boy. #SpreadLove ft Kelkarites.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text on the video reads, “We celebrated the birthday of our canteen boy. #SpreadLove ft Kelkarites.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the full video below:

Internet reacts

The comments section quickly filled with messages appreciating the thoughtful gesture.

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"Love by everyone, hated by none," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Bheemraj is such a cutie."

"So many memories in this canteen," another user shared.

"Aww man, that's so sweet," read one comment.

Another simply wrote, "Premium stuff."

"Such a sweet gesture," said another.

One user commented, "Proud of our Kelkar peeps."

"You guys actually made his day," another wrote.

"This is something to flex about," one person said.

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Another commented, “Amazing, brother. Wish I was there.”

The birthday celebration may have lasted only a few minutes, but it made the canteen worker feel special and won the hearts of thousands online.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)