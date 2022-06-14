Squid Game’s creepy doll’s boyfriend to appear in season 2. People react

Squid Game, the hit Korean Netflix series, is set to come back for season 2. Considering the immense popularity of the first season of the series, it is no wonder that Twitter is abuzz with posts following the confirmation of the show’s return. Netflix took to their official Twitter profile to share the news along with a note from Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of the series. Amid others, there is one particular thing in the note that has now captured people’s attention and created a chatter. It is how season 2 will also introduce Cheoul-su – boyfriend of the creepy robot doll named Young-hee from season one.

“Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!” Netflix tweeted while announcing the release of the new season. In the same tweet they also added a note from Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

“A WHOLE NEW ROUND IS COMING. It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round. Hwang Dong-hyuk Director, Writer and Executive Producer of 'Squid Game',” the note reads.

Take a look at the tweets:

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

“Googled the name, because bad at remembering names. So a doll has a boyfriend. Googled the boyfriends name. So... A mash up between Squid Game and All of us are Dead?” asked a Twitter user while reacting to Netflix’s post. To which, another replied, “No, it’s from popular Korean kid’s story” and shared this image:

No, it’s from popular Korean kids story pic.twitter.com/Z5sLUnnFBw — Asher (@aashmxn1) June 12, 2022

Last year in The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, actor HoYeon Jung who played the role of Kang Sae-byeok in the first season of the series revealed the inspiration behind the creepy doll and also talked about her counterpart. “When we were at school, there were characters. One is a boy, and one is a girl. The boy’s name was Cheolsoo, and the girl’s name was Younghee,” she shared.

“Why is nobody talking about her boyfriend??” posted another along with the picture of the giant creepy doll from the show. “A doll has a boyfriend but ...never mind,” joked a third.

An individual took the opportunity to share this edited video of the doll.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Netflix about the doll’s boyfriend?