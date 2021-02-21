IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile
The image was shared alongside the post.(Facebook/@NTCouncilTeam)
The image was shared alongside the post.(Facebook/@NTCouncilTeam)
trending

Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile

The heartwarming incident has now tugged at people’s heartstrings after the story was shared by North Tyneside Council on their official Facebook profile.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:19 AM IST

James Ross, while dropping off cardboard at Household Waste Recycling Centre on Valentine’s Day, ended up leaving behind something way more valuable than he would have liked – his wedding ring. However, thanks to the ‘hero’ staff working on the centre, he finally got it back after they went down to the bottom of the 10 feet rubbish pile to search for it.

The heartwarming incident has now tugged at people’s heartstrings after the story was shared by North Tyneside Council on their official Facebook profile. They also added a blog link describing the story in details.

“It was a container where you push the rubbish through an opening. It was very cold. My hands were cold and, as I was shaking out the box, suddenly the ring was just gone. I don’t know if it caught the edge of the box, but my heart just sank,” said James Ross, cites the blog.

It then explains that he asked for help and soon four men came to his assistance. After searching through the huge pile of rubbish for about 20 minutes, they finally managed to get it back to him.

“The staff were life savers. They’ve gone way beyond the call of duty, being as nice and polite as they can be. My wife was over the moon, she thought I was making up an elaborate story. We can’t thank them enough,” he added.

Plant operator Jorden Cooper who first spotted the ring said, “When we realised what had happened, we were all happy to help in the search, especially as it was Valentine’s Day. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack as there was a huge mound of waste to search through and we had the added difficulty of ensuring we kept our distance and followed the COVID guidelines. We were just about to give up when I spotted it, I was over the moon!”

The post shared by the council is complete with two images:

The story has warmed people’s hearts. “Lovely staff at this site... really friendly and very helpful.” wrote a Facebook user. “Brilliant,” commented another.

What do you think of the story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook picture
Close
The image was shared alongside the post.(Facebook/@NTCouncilTeam)
The image was shared alongside the post.(Facebook/@NTCouncilTeam)
trending

Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The heartwarming incident has now tugged at people’s heartstrings after the story was shared by North Tyneside Council on their official Facebook profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
The cats are named Valerie, Angela, Benjamin, Michaelangelo, Simon, Omar and Marigold from left to right. Aren’t they all delightful?(Reddit/drekicreations)
trending

Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The video shows all seven rather well behaved cats wait their turn for food. Of course the kitties show excitement for their meals but it’s adorable the way they obey their hooman who gives them their food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
The image shows the owl flying away.(Facebook/@eRaptors)
trending

Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:23 PM IST
“Thank you for caring for her. I love to see her fly free, beautiful wing spread,” shared a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
Ravi Bala Sharma shared the special video on February 14.(Instagram/Ravi Bala Sharma)
trending

Dancing Dadi performs to Dola Re Dola. Video is sure to impress you

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:16 PM IST
People on Instagram have used heart and clapping emojis to share their reaction to the performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
The video has now wowed people.(Sergi Cadenas)
trending

Painting portrays a ‘lifetime’ as you move around it. Video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The painting is created by artist Sergi Cadenas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
The image shows two brothers named Hafiz and Habibur.(Screengrab)
trending

Anand Mahindra wants to help these two brothers to get training in music

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“Their talent is raw, but obvious," reads a portion of the caption shared by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
The image shows the cat trying to climb on a table during an online sermon.(Instagram/@Canterbury Cathedral)
trending

Mischievous cat Tiger shamelessly chomps on pancakes during online sermon. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The video was shared on official Instagram profile of Shared by Canterbury Cathedral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
“Art. Technique. Traditions.,” posted Vikas Khanna while sharing the image.(Twitter/Vikas Khanna)
trending

Chef Vikas Khanna posts pic of roti with artwork. Tweeple are impressed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
A Twitter user termed the chapati as “Designer Roti”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a piglet and dog called Keni and Lil, respectively.(Instagram/@piggybanksy)
The image shows a piglet and dog called Keni and Lil, respectively.(Instagram/@piggybanksy)
trending

Excited tiny piglet befriends very calm doggo on their first meeting. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“Meet Keni the piglet and Lil the Great Pyrenees — two of the free-range friends living their best lives at a farm stay and animal rescue resort on the Colorado River," reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
The image is taken from the video which has now left people saying "Aww."(Instagram/@deenadventures)
trending

Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:14 PM IST
There is a possibility that the sweet video will leave you smiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a good boy named Watson.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
The image shows a good boy named Watson.(Reddit/@Thund3rbolt)
trending

Watson the dog tells his mom who’s a good boy and it’s adorable. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST
“Oh my goodness, this is so cute,” reacted a Redditor while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Would you try this unusual dish?(Twitter/@SaadGH)
Would you try this unusual dish?(Twitter/@SaadGH)
trending

Biryani garnished with strawberries prompts reactions of different tastes

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST
While sharing the image of the dish, the Twitter user called it “Strawbiryani”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission.(Instagram/@NASA)
Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

Pics show how different landmarks celebrated Perseverance rover’s Mars landing

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:25 AM IST
"To Mars, with love," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a group of kangaroos.(Instagram/@australia)
The image shows a group of kangaroos.(Instagram/@australia)
trending

‘Tai Chi or gossip’: What do you think the kangaroos are doing in this pic

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
"Wow that looks so beautiful," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
The company is seeking candidates as a part of their research.(Unsplash)
trending

Love sleeping? This company has a ‘dream job’ for you. It pays $2000 too

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The selected candidates are required to present the company with an honest report about the sleeping environments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP