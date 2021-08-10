Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar to fulfill dreams

How often do you come across a lady in her 90s who dares to make a living and become successful? And that’s not all. She even beat COVID-19!

Meet Harbhajan Kaur from Chandigarh, the founder of Harbhajan’s Made With Love, a food brand that sells her handmade Besan Barfis and pickles. And this very business was begun just 4-5 years ago when she was exactly 90 years old. They have been selling hundreds of kilos of Barfis and pickles over the years in the city and elsewhere. She has been deemed ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Anand Mahindra and Punjab CM, Cpt. Amrinder Singh has yearned her Barfis.

Harbhajan Kaur

Before that, Harbhajan was like any Indian homemaker, working all her life tirelessly to bring up her family. She has three daughters, namely – Mini, Manju, and Raveena, of which Mini is the eldest, Manju the middle one, and Raveena, the youngest. Kaur had a loving husband who loved to eat, and so she would make all sorts of delicacies for him and the daughters. Her husband was instrumental in her journey as he was very proud of her dishes and would host get-togethers showcasing them.

“Today, he might not be physically present – but I’m sure he would be proud of what I’ve achieved. I owe some bit of success and more to come to him, my pillar, my rock,” she shares in her Instagram Post which is translated from her true words by her granddaughter Supriya who handles it on her behalf.

It all began the day Kaur told her daughter, Raveena Suri, that the only regret in life she has is not being self-sufficient.

While they were talking about life one day, Raveena asked her mother if she missed anything in life, to which Harbhajan replied, “I had a fulfilling life, but my only regret is that I never earned any money on my own. I wish I had.”

Little did she know that Raveena would take it so seriously and feel the need to fulfill the unfulfilled wish of her mother. After much thought into the matter, Suri decided to give it a try in an entrepreneurial venture comprising her mother’s good old recipes that the family has savored and loved over the years. She realized the potential of the beautiful food that Harbhajan Ji used to make.“All our lives, we have had food at home, including sweets, and squashes, and sherbets. Mom has always been such an amazing cook but was content in remaining behind the scenes. Like many mothers of that generation, she continued to work for all of us, tirelessly. I wanted to change this and help her find her worth,”said Raveena to Life Beyond Numbers.

They decided to start with the family hit, Besan Barfis. Harbhajan Ji made some and took them to the local organic market to sell, earning her own money for the first time. This was an achievement for the shy homemaker mom who rarely stepped out from the confines of her home and family.

“She first set shop at a local organic market on her own. She sat there, interacted with the customers, and came home with Rs. 2,000 which was her first ‘own’ earnings. The earning not only brought her happiness but also the confidence to take this initiative forward and make something of it,” Suri narrated.

Soon Harbhajan Ji made more and more barfis as orders and demand came in. She reportedly made all the sweets for her granddaughter’s wedding as well. This was added on by her yummy chutneys and pickles which sold like hot cake. Both Raveena and her daughter aided Harbhajan Ji in the whole thing. Raveena being Kaur’s daughter helped her closely and the granddaughter took care of branding and packaging. They even added the tagline – Bachpan Yaad Aajayegi, adding the essence of Dadima.

“More than the monetary aspect, the fact that mom [Harbhajan] is so much more confident now is what I see as growth. The same lady who wouldn’t sit in a group because she was shy, has been giving interviews, and speaking to her clients about feedback etc., which in turn, has transformed her life,” shared Raveena speaking about the changes that happened post the start up.

Meanwhile, during the second wave, Kaur contracted with COVID-19. Considering her age, it came with high risk. Nonetheless, she was able to beat it. It could all happen with family support, willpower, good food, and medication. To maintain good health post-recovery, grandma takes regular walks, prays two times a day, and cooks till her heart’s full. We should totally follow her advice.

We wish you live a longer, and happier life. Can’t wait to try those Barfis.

This story was first published in Life Beyond Numbers.

