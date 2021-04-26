IND USA
The image shows Burj Khalifa.(Twitter@IndembAbuDhabi)
#Staystrongindia: Burj Khalifa lights up to showcase support amid COVID-19 crisis

With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai displayed the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India's fight against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday tweeted a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia.

With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, is the tallest structure and building in the world.

"As #India battles the gruesome war against #COVID19, its friend #UAE sends its best wishes @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in to showcase its support," the Indian embassy tweeted.

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country on Sunday recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.

burj khalifa indian embassy covid-19 in india
