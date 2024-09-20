‘Stop colonising our country’: Irish man's comment on NRI family buying home in Limerick sparks backlash

In a world where Indian communities are making their mark globally, a recent video shared on X has sparked a fervent debate about immigration and identity. The clip, which features an Indian family proudly fixing their nameplate to their newly purchased home in Limerick, Ireland, quickly went viral, garnering over five million views. A video of an Indian family in Limerick has sparked debate after an Irish man claimed they're "colonising" the island.(X/@Mick_O_Keeffe)

‘Colonisation’ claims spark outrage

The video's caption, penned by user Michael O'Keeffe, who identifies himself as Irish, read, “Another house bought up by Indians. Our tiny island is being colonised by a country of 1.5 billion people.”

Here's how the internet reacted

This statement set off a firestorm of responses, with users overwhelmingly condemning O'Keeffe’s comments. Many argued that his perspective reflected an outdated and xenophobic viewpoint.

One user responded directly, “This kind of thinking is rooted in ignorance. Every country benefits from diversity.” Another commented, “How is it colonisation if they are simply buying homes? This rhetoric is harmful and unnecessary.” Many users were quick to defend the Indian family's right to make Limerick their home. Rohit Jain stated, “Buying a house is a personal choice and a part of living in a global society. We should be welcoming, not hostile.” Another remarked, “What does it matter if an Indian family buys a house? They’re contributing to the local economy, just like anyone else.” Suv Chatterjee wrote,"Indians are loving beings. Don't have so much hate. If india wants, can buy the whole of Ireland in 30 minutes and trust me that would be good for you guys, which will spare you from the other invasion that you are undergoing."

A broader conversation on immigration

The incident has opened up a broader conversation about the perceptions of immigrants in various countries. With many Indian families moving abroad for opportunities and a better quality of life, this dialogue is particularly relevant. One user summed it up well: “We must evolve our thinking. Diversity enriches our communities, not diminishes them.”