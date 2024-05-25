Irish influencers review first ride in Delhi Metro, debunk misconceptions foreigners hear. Watch

A video of two bloggers debunking misconceptions about Delhi Metro that foreigners may hear is going viral on social media. In the video, the duo travel in the metros and review the various facilities. They also add the things that left them “shocked”. Irish vlogger Isabelle Geraghty who reviewed her ride in Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@isabelledoesthings)

Isabelle Geraghty and Colin Finnerty, Irish vloggers from Vietnam, shared the video of their trip on their respective Instagram pages.

The reel starts with Isabelle being nervous to travel on the “best metro ever” as Colinon describes it. They start their journey with the baggage scanner area, finding it comforting for safety purposes. Finding the ticket office closed, they use the electronic ticket machine. They are shocked at how cheap the ticket is and continue on their adventures.

“I have never seen such calm in a metro station in my life” states Isabelle, remarking that she didn’t expect one of the most populated cities in the world to have such room and space. She describes the vibes as soothing and oddly safe. She finds the station busy but not too busy to the point of being claustrophobic.

With the train arriving, the two got in and are wonderstruck by the features of Delhi metro. Remarking on the Air Conditioned carrier, presence of plug sockets for charging electronics, special seats reserved for elderly and female passengers and a whole carriage separately for women. This led to the end of their journey where they find an enormous board stating “Do not make reels”. Isabelle, finds it humorous, ends with “oh well, we know now for next time and there will be a next time because we love the Delhi metro!”

Netizens reacted with positive comments and reactions towards the creators as well as the Delhi metro. Many wrote that their expectations of Delhi metro were low but the video showed the real Delhi and its transportation.

The Delhi Metro is a rapid transit system serving Delhi and its satellite cities in the National Capital Region of India. As of now, the Delhi Metro has a network of 10 colour-coded lines covering a total length of over 390 kilometres with more than 285 stations. The system includes both underground and elevated tracks.