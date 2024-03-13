US blogger reviews Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, says 'this is a glimpse of India's…'

US blogger Karl Rock often takes to Instagram to share videos of his visits to different parts of the world, including India. He recently visited Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to board an Air India flight. During his trip, he recorded a video of the airport and shared his thoughts about the place. The image shows glimpses of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. It is captured from a video by a US blogger. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

"Is this the world's most beautiful airport? This is the new Bengaluru Terminal 2 in India's state of Karnataka. The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Terminal 2, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), represents a cutting-edge addition to Bengaluru's aviation infrastructure," Karl Rock wrote.

In the following lines, he added more about how "functionality blends with aesthetic appeal" at the airport. He also talked about the “state-of-the-art technology and sustainable features" of the place.

"Its modern design pays homage to local culture and history, reflecting Bengaluru's dynamic spirit and aspirations as a global hub," he posted and concluded his post.

Take a look at this video capturing the beautiful KIA airport:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 2.3 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the airport in Bengaluru?

"This airport looks amazing," wrote an Instagram user.

"India will grow fast for sure," added another.

"Definitely looks a lot better than most of the US airports I have been to," joined a third.

"Doha and Singapore were nice, but this looks even better," commented a fourth.

About Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru:

UNESCO's Prix Versailles recognised KIA "as one of the most beautiful airport terminals in the world". Last year, the airport received the prestigious 'Special Prize for an Interior' award. Following this, PM Narendra Modi shared a tweet to congratulate the "people of Bengaluru".

"To the vibrant city of Bengaluru but also a showcase of architectural brilliance. This accomplishment reflects the country's growing prowess in combining world-class infrastructure with artistic beauty," he wrote in his tweet.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by the US blogger about visiting KIA?