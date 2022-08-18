Home / Trending / Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight to make him comfortable. Watch

Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight to make him comfortable. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:15 PM IST
The video of a stranger giving her pillow to a service dog on a plane was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a stranger giving her pillow to a service dog on flight.(Instagram/@munchiethecritic)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a stranger giving her pillow to a service dog on flight.(Instagram/@munchiethecritic)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The stories that capture the heartwarming gestures by strangers often leave people happy. Just like how this incident of a stranger helping a dog is making netizens feel. Shared on Instagram, a sweet video of the interaction may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Munchie. “A trained service dog that also has fun, live’s a doggy life, and chases lizards,” reads the pooch’s bio. The caption posted along with the video reads, “She’s an angel.” The video shows the cute dog and the woman sitting in adjoining seats on a flight. A text insert on the video explains that the woman gave her pillow to the dog to make him comfortable.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“My heart just exploded. I would have done the same thing. Doggy needs to be comfy, plus I want lots of snugs,” posted an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another. “This is soooo precious,” expressed a third. “This makes me so happy. I wish it was me. What a great person,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video dog. + 1 more
instagram viral video dog.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out