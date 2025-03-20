Student already enrolled in dual degree at IIT appears for GATE 'for fun,' secures All India Rank 18

An x user took to the microblogging platform to share a screenshot of a conversation where a student, already enrolled in a dual degree program at IIT, casually mentioned securing an All India Rank (AIR) 18 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The student, who appeared to have taken the exam just for fun, downplayed the achievement, leading to discussions on social media about the effort required to reach such ranks and the value of an M.Tech degree from IITs. Indian Institute of Technology announced GATE 2025 results today.(X/Pexel)

The post, shared by user @JustPunforfun, read, “Just another day for kiddo. He took the exam for fun since he is already enrolled for a dual degree at IIT.” The accompanying screenshot of a WhatsApp chat showed the student’s message:

"GATE result out. I got all India rank 18."

The student modestly added, “It’s good but could have been better.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly went viral, clocking over 80k views and triggering mixed reactions. Some users praised the dedication of students who secure top ranks, while others questioned whether pursuing an M.Tech from IIT is worth the investment.

One user highlighted the effort required to achieve such ranks, writing, “I have had classmates in IDD who got AIR 10-20 in GATE, and I saw how dedicated they were even during tough semesters. It takes effort to build knowledge, especially in core engineering. Congrats to him.”

However, another user expressed scepticism about the career prospects after an M.Tech from IIT, stating, “There is no point in doing M.Tech from IIT because core companies will hire you for 3-4 LPA after M.Tech from IIT.”

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced the GATE 2025 results, earlier today.

