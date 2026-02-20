Student expresses frustration over CBSE Basic Maths paper difficulty: ‘I felt completely betrayed’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the Class 10 board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session with the Mathematics papers, conducted in two formats, Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard. Soon after the exam concluded, reactions from students and parents surfaced online, with many claiming that the Basic paper appeared more challenging than expected. After the CBSE Maths exam, a student posted online saying the Basic paper felt harder than Standard and called for lenient evaluation. (Instagram/@onlypratikhya)

While the dual level system was designed to ease academic pressure, discussions across social media platforms suggested that several students found the Basic paper unexpectedly difficult compared to the Standard version.

Student video goes viral after exam Amid the growing conversation, an Instagram video posted by a student using the username @onlypratikhya gained attention online. In the clip, the student shows stacks of preparation books she used while studying for the examination before revealing the question paper and pointing out a question she claimed was not covered in her study material.

Expressing disappointment, the student said she felt “betrayed” after the exam. She also alleged that the Mathematics Standard paper appeared less challenging than the Basic paper, contrary to expectations.

The student concluded the video by saying, “I expect moderate checking, nothing else.”

The text overlaid on the video read, “CBSE did wrong with the students who took basic maths. In less than 2 months, I've practiced all this yet I got nothing. Feels like betrayal.”

The caption accompanying the post stated, “CBSE We expect moderate checking. This is unacceptable.”

Understanding CBSE’s dual mathematics system CBSE introduced the dual level Mathematics scheme in 2019 with the aim of reducing academic stress and offering flexibility to students. Under this system, Mathematics Standard is intended for students who plan to continue studying mathematics in Classes 11 and 12, whereas Mathematics Basic is designed for those who do not wish to pursue the subject further.

Although both papers follow the same syllabus, the Standard examination is generally expected to be more challenging in terms of application and problem solving.