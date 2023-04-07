Student sells homemade rajma, paneer, and more. Video wins hearts

Food bloggers often take to Instagram to share videos about the roadside stalls or eateries selling different food items. One such video was recently posted by food blogger Vishal Sharma. He shared a video that shows a student selling homemade food in Faridabad. The video has won people over and may have the same effect on you too. The image shows the student who sells homemade food at Faridabad.(Instagram/@foodyvishal)

“Young student selling delicious food in Faridabad,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the student standing in front of his makeshift stall. As the food blogger asks him about the dishes, he introduces them one by one. He shares that he sells kadhi, chawal, rajma, daal, roti, and even paneer. He also shares about the price of some of the items in his stall.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 4,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Respect for you brother,” wrote an Instagram user. “Food looks so delicious,” expressed another. “Good job brother,” commented a third. A few showcased their reactions through fire emoticons.

