Students' unmatched kindness in heartfelt gesture for physically challenged classmate wins internet's hearts. Watch

As the saying goes, ‘Compassion is the greatest form of love,’ and a recent viral video beautifully exemplifies this truth. A heartwarming display of empathy and selflessness has captured the attention of many, shedding light on the extraordinary kindness found in our everyday lives. A viral video showed school students compassionately assisting their physically challenged classmate. (Instagram/ghss.aykl )

A beautiful act of kindness

In a touching video shared on Instagram by user @ghss.aykl, a group of school students can be seen selflessly assisting their physically challenged classmate after lunch at their school. The video was also shared on Facebook by Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty, amplifying its reach and impact.

The clip begins with a student tenderly washing the face and mouth of his physically challenged friend, demonstrating an impressive level of care and attention. Not only does he clean his friend’s face, but he also takes the time to clean his plate. Meanwhile, another student stands nearby, patiently awaiting the moment he can escort his classmate back to the classroom. With gentle precision, he pulls the wheelchair from the veranda, showcasing a seamless transition back to class while ensuring his friend's comfort.

Around them, other students are seen laughing and playing, oblivious to the emotional scene unfolding just a few feet away.

Take a look here at the video:

Heartwarming reactions from the internet

Since being posted, the video has amassed an astonishing 6.5 million views on Instagram, resonating with viewers across the globe. The internet has erupted in praise for the students’ remarkable act of kindness, commending their compassion and empathy towards their classmate.

Comments flooded in, with one user stating, “This is what true friendship looks like! We need more of this in our schools.” Another remarked, “Such a beautiful reminder that kindness knows no bounds.” A third commented, “These kids are heroes! Their actions will inspire many.” One user expressed, “This melts my heart. A small act can make a big difference.” Another added, “We need to share this video everywhere; it’s a testament to humanity.” Someone shared, “It’s so refreshing to see young minds understand the importance of compassion.”