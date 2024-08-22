Sufi Malik, of India-Pakistan same sex couple, claps back at user over cheating question

Sufi Malik, the Pakistani-origin woman, who shot to fame along with her Indian-origin former partner thanks to a viral photoshoot over five years ago, recently responded strongly to an Instagram user who questioned her about her infidelity, that led to the couple's break-up earlier this year. Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik had got engaged in 2022. (Instagram/anjalichakra)

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, both based in the US, announced their split in March after Malik cheated on Chakra. Both of them took to their respective Instagram accounts to break the news to their followers.

Recently, Malik hosted an ask-me-anything session on Instagram, inviting questions from people. A user asked asked a question about her infidelity

"Did you consider not cheating if you didn't want the hate?" the person asked Malik who was trolled brutally after making the details of their break-up private.

“Sending you energy where one day your personal relationship is public and you make a bad decision/mistake and it's blasted over the internet for you to receive the same hate i did and have been,” Malik said in response, tagging the user's Instagram handle.

“Sending you energy where your entire existence is defined by you being in a bad place.”

Malik had admitted to cheating on Chakra shortly before their wedding, acknowledging the pain she caused and vowing to take responsibility for her actions.

"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so,” she wrote on her Instagram page on the same day.

Anjali Chakra too had written about Malik cheating on her. “We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi,” she had written in her Instagram post.

Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik?

While Anjali Chakra is of Indian-origin, Sufi Malik is of Pakistani-descent.

A wedding planner, Chakra co-runs a US-based events company called Behl Events, where she started out as an assistant and was soon promoted to Lead Event Consultant.

Malik is a fashion and lifestyle photographer.

They got engaged in 2022, with a proposal at New York’s Empire State Building. Malik went down on her knees, offering a ring to Chakra.