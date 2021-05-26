Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of the Super Blood Moon and the Lunar Eclipse that are pouring in from around the world including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun and moon align on opposite sides of the Earth. "Our atmosphere filters the light as it passes, softening the edge of our planet’s shadow and giving the Moon a deep, rosy glow,” explains NASA. During this period, the Moon is at perigee, the closest point to the Earth in its orbit, which makes it appear especially “large and bright.”

Take a look at the pictures posted on Twitter:

Beautiful super blood moon over early morning training @Keeneland pic.twitter.com/hHu7Gpt9vJ — Anne Eberhardt Keogh (@BH_AEberhardt) May 25, 2021

☁️% cloud cover (9pm AEST) for tonight's #LunarEclipse2021 🌔

◾️Brisbane 5 %

◾️Sydney 5%

◾️Canberra 50%

◾️Melbourne 40%

◾️Hobart 55%

◾️Adelaide 40%

◾️Perth 25%

◾️Darwin 5%

Check out our satellite viewer for cloud cover in your area: https://t.co/7ca29jvzX3 pic.twitter.com/TDZAAx8xgz — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 26, 2021

The very cool-sounding Super Flower Blood Moon rising above Superior National Forest. pic.twitter.com/5Dv5xuJpxc — 🌲🌊 (@Chuckumentary) May 26, 2021

Here’s a look at this evening’s Super Flower Blood Moon in Williamsport, PA 🌕 May’s full moon is known as a “flower moon” and because a lunar eclipse brings a reddish hue, it’s also called a “blood moon”. This is the only lunar eclipse of 2021. @WNEP #LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/gicYVxngCY — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) May 26, 2021





Several netizens appreciated the clicks, while others thanked the photographers for capturing the phenomenon. “I’m glad someone was there to get a photo. My first thought driving in was hoping a real photographer was here to catch how beautiful it was,” one said. “Excellent celestial view to be seen in years ,” another commented.

