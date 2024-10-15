Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Surgeon's backless dress triggers man, prompts offensive texts: ‘Your future family will...'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 15, 2024 11:27 AM IST

People have shown their support for the surgeon who got slammed by a man for posting a picture in a backless dress.

A US surgeon shared a series of screenshots claiming they show messages from a person who got triggered by her picture in a backless dress. She added that she chose the outfit during a family function.

The image shows the woman’s backless dress that prompted a series of rude messages from a man. (Threads/@thediazjo)
The image shows the woman’s backless dress that prompted a series of rude messages from a man. (Threads/@thediazjo)

“What do y'all think of someone saying this to me about me posting this photo? Keep in mind I had this dress on at a family event,” a Threads user wrote. She also shared a picture that prompted the messages. The photo captures her wearing an off-white dress with her back to the camera.

Also Read: Kolkata model’s outfit for Durga Puja pandal sparks outrage: ‘How can this be allowed?’

Take a look at the post here:

Post by @thediazjo
View on Threads

What did social media say?

“How are we supposed to see the beautiful back of your dress if you don’t pose this way???” wondered a Threads user. Another person added, “I'm confused as to why you continued the conversation after his first comment. This is a waste of your energy. Block and move.”

Also Read: ‘Woman against woman’: Elderly person screams, harasses influencer for wearing shorts in Bengaluru

A third expressed, “The back of that dress is beautiful. How else would we have seen it.” A fourth wrote, “Queen, you definitely took the high road. You showed him more respect than he deserved.”

One-off incident?

Women frequently - and sadly - encounter unsolicited messages on social media from strangers who make inappropriate comments about their appearance or demand that they dress more modestly.

A recent example of such inappropriate interaction was highlighted in a social media post where a Bengaluru man allegedly threatened a journalist. He asked her to dress appropriately, especially when in Karnataka, or he said he would throw acid on her face. The journalist's husband shared the message on social media, which sparked an outrage online.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On