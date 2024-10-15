Surgeon's backless dress triggers man, prompts offensive texts: ‘Your future family will...'

A US surgeon shared a series of screenshots claiming they show messages from a person who got triggered by her picture in a backless dress. She added that she chose the outfit during a family function. The image shows the woman’s backless dress that prompted a series of rude messages from a man. (Threads/@thediazjo)

“What do y'all think of someone saying this to me about me posting this photo? Keep in mind I had this dress on at a family event,” a Threads user wrote. She also shared a picture that prompted the messages. The photo captures her wearing an off-white dress with her back to the camera.

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

“How are we supposed to see the beautiful back of your dress if you don’t pose this way???” wondered a Threads user. Another person added, “I'm confused as to why you continued the conversation after his first comment. This is a waste of your energy. Block and move.”

A third expressed, “The back of that dress is beautiful. How else would we have seen it.” A fourth wrote, “Queen, you definitely took the high road. You showed him more respect than he deserved.”

One-off incident?

Women frequently - and sadly - encounter unsolicited messages on social media from strangers who make inappropriate comments about their appearance or demand that they dress more modestly.

A recent example of such inappropriate interaction was highlighted in a social media post where a Bengaluru man allegedly threatened a journalist. He asked her to dress appropriately, especially when in Karnataka, or he said he would throw acid on her face. The journalist's husband shared the message on social media, which sparked an outrage online.