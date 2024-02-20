Swedish photographer bags Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for stunning image of Whale Bones

Swedish photographer, Alex Dawson has been named as Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image ‘Whale Bones’. The image shows a diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale. Picture of Whale Bones that Alex Dawson. (Instagram/@Alex Dawson)

Alex Mustard, who chaired the judging panel of the awards told the BBC, "Whale Bones was photographed in the toughest conditions, as a breath-hold diver descends below the Greenland ice sheet to bear witness to the carcasses. The diver's suit and torch give it a 'visiting alien' feel. The composition flows effortlessly and takes your eye on the right journey to tell the story." (Also Read: Indian photographers win awards at prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition)

Dawson took to Instagram to share about his big win. In his post, he wrote, "I am honored to have been given the award of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 in London this weekend with my winning image ‘Whale Bones’. This image was submitted in the Wide Angle category, with freediving mode."

