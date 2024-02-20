 Swedish man bags Underwater Photographer of the Year for image of Whale Bones | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Swedish photographer bags Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for stunning image of Whale Bones

Swedish photographer bags Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for stunning image of Whale Bones

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 20, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Alex Dawson took to Instagram to share about his big win and said he was ‘honored to have been given the award’.

Swedish photographer, Alex Dawson has been named as Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 for his image ‘Whale Bones’. The image shows a diver beneath the Greenland ice sheet exploring the skeleton of a minke whale.

Picture of Whale Bones that Alex Dawson. (Instagram/@Alex Dawson)
Picture of Whale Bones that Alex Dawson. (Instagram/@Alex Dawson)

Alex Mustard, who chaired the judging panel of the awards told the BBC, "Whale Bones was photographed in the toughest conditions, as a breath-hold diver descends below the Greenland ice sheet to bear witness to the carcasses. The diver's suit and torch give it a 'visiting alien' feel. The composition flows effortlessly and takes your eye on the right journey to tell the story." (Also Read: Indian photographers win awards at prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Dawson took to Instagram to share about his big win. In his post, he wrote, "I am honored to have been given the award of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 in London this weekend with my winning image ‘Whale Bones’. This image was submitted in the Wide Angle category, with freediving mode."

Take a look at this post here:

This post was shared on February 19. Since being shared, it has gained more than 2,300 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of his post to express their amazement with this capture.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Amazing, congratulations! Well deserved!"

A second added, "Fabulous image. Well deserved."

"Fabulous. Congratulations Alex! You really deserve to receive this recognition," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "A haunting yet eerily beautiful image with an interesting backstory! Outstanding work and a very deserving winner, huge congratulations!"

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On