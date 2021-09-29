Home / Trending / Sweet dog retrieves human’s lost glove while walking in the forest. Watch
The dog walking on a snow-covered path.(Jukin Media)
trending

Sweet dog retrieves human’s lost glove while walking in the forest. Watch

The wholesome video may leave you happy.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:45 PM IST

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase dogs lending a paw to help their humans. Be it helping them during gardening or assisting them in packing for their new home, there are several videos shared online. These are the dog videos that often leave people happy. This video of a dog retrieving its owner’s lost glove is a perfect addition to that list. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile too.

The video opens to show a dog walking on a snow-covered road amid a forest. Suddenly it stops and turns around. The pooch then starts walking in the opposite direction and stops before an object lying on the ground – the glove of its human. The video ends with the very good doggo picking up the clothing piece to hand it over to its human.

What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is the reaction of the human, who is not visible on the screen, to the dog picking up the glove. Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

