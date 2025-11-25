Swiggy Instamart user uses Google Gemini Nano AI to fake cracked eggs, gets full refund: ‘AI isn’t the villain’

AI is being used in exciting ways to make life easier, but in some cases, it is being misused to a whole new level. The post included screenshots of the user’s conversation with the AI tool and with Instamart’s customer service.(@kapilansh_twt/X)

Recently, an X post by @kapilansh_twt went viral after a Swiggy Instamart customer used AI to trick the system and secure a full refund.

"Someone ordered eggs on Instamart and only one came cracked. Instead of just reporting it, they opened Gemini Nano and literally typed: apply more cracks,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, the user had ordered a large tray of eggs through the quick commerce platform. When it arrived, one egg was already cracked. Rather than simply reporting the issue, the user decided to exaggerate it.

Using the AI tool Google Gemini Nano, the user typed the prompt, “Apply more cracks.”

Customer tricks quick-commerce refunds:

In just a few minutes, Gemini Nano Banana turned the single cracked egg into a full tray of damaged eggs, generating a perfect, realistic image.

When the customer sent the AI-generated photo to Instamart support, the team approved a full refund without question.

“Support took one look at the proof, processed a full refund, and moved on,” the post adds.

The post included screenshots of the user’s conversation with the AI tool and with Instamart’s customer service.

In the chat with support, the user sent the AI-edited image to claim a full refund. Customer service accepted the image as proof and confirmed that a refund of ₹245 would be processed within two hours.

“Just pause and think about that. Our refund systems were built for a world where photos were trustworthy. AI isn’t the villain here,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when the user responds.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts:

X users reacted to the post with a mix of amazement and concern. Many were impressed by the clever use of AI, while others worried about how easily quick-commerce refund systems could be tricked.

One of the users commented, “Open box delivery with GoPro should be common for all delivery folks now.”

A second user commented, “What else can you expect from a low-trust society?”

“If operations don’t adapt, fraud will scale faster than revenue,” another user commented.

The post was shared on November 24, 2025, and since then, it has gained 6.23 lakh views and numerous comments.