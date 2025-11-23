Google’s Nano Banana Pro solves maths problem in user’s handwriting: 'Students are gonna love this'

Google’s new Nano Banana Pro tool has quickly become a talking point online after a user showed how accurately it can read and generate images from real handwriting. The model processed the image smoothly and generated the answer in the same handwriting.(@immasiddx/X)

A picture shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the tool solving a handwritten question simply by analysing an image of it. Not only did it solve the maths question, it imitated the user's handwriting.

The post was shared by @immasiddx with the caption, “Google’s Nano Banana Pro is by far the best image generation AI out there.”

Solves in the same handwriting:

In his post, the user shared how Nano Banana Pro solved a handwritten question with ease after he uploaded a simple photo of his notes.

“I gave it a picture of a question, and it solved it correctly in my actual handwriting. Students are gonna love this,” he adds.

The model processed the image smoothly and generated the answer in the same handwriting, which he said exceeded his expectations.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

The post was shared on November 21, 2025, and since then, it has gained 5.54 lakh views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users flooded the comments with surprise, saying they had never seen an AI model handle handwriting this neatly.

One of the users commented, “Incredible, and we are still just in the beginning of AI.”

A second user commented, “Handwriting used to be the 'Proof of Work'. It was the biometric signature of effort. Now, it's just a style filter. We didn't just automate the 'Thinking'; we automated the human imperfection”.

A third user commented, “The education system, which was already falling behind, has a major challenge to tackle.”

“Students are going to learn nothing and just have AI do their homework,” a person added.

“If it copied your handwriting too, how are you not panicking????” another user commented.

Several users praised the smooth output, calling it “next-level tech”.