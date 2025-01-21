Swiggy sends free dhaniya with roses to woman, internet sees not problem with it

Indians have a special fondness for receiving free coriander leaves or "dhaniya," when buying vegetables at local markets. Now, as grocery shopping as moved online, this small yet thoughtful gesture by vegetable vendors has also been adopted by quick delivery platforms. The woman shared a photo of the pink roses with the coriander leaves she received from Swiggy.(X/@tandoorinightts)

But sometimes this gesture may surprise customers in unexpected ways. One customer who received the free coriander leaves was shocked when she got them along with a bouquet of roses gifted to her by her partner.

Taking to X, she shared the details of the unique delivery. “He sent me flowers and Swiggy sent free dhaniya with that bro why would I need that?” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of the pink roses with the coriander leaves. The post amused many online who supported the delivery service for sending the surprise gift.

“Ordered chocolates and flowers for a friend, and they came with a sprig of coriander leaves. Love how even online platforms are carrying forward this little tradition!" said one user.

Internet impressed by Swiggy

The post has gone viral with over 4.2 lakh views and users flooded it with comments about the surprise.

The post even caught the attention of Swiggy. The delivery service tried to help the user in case she was upset by the contents of the delivery. "Hey, we regret the trouble. Please share the order number. We will look into it,” to which she replied, “rehnedo ab kha lungi dhaniya bhi."

Another user wrote, “He made your day good now dhaniya will help you to make good food.” A third person said, “My dad brings Dhaniya and flowers for mum and for the kitchen every week so if we see from this point it shows your future with the guy.”

One of them wrote, “Dhaniya makes everything good only.. mummy ne btaya tha.”